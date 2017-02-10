The Google-Walmart Deal is Bigger than You Think

The Next Wave

This digital transformation is real, and both the grocery and foodservice sectors will see dramatic change in the next three to five years, ushering in a new era of convenience and price transparency. To understand how this will shake out, you need to look at the key consumer groups that will drive this change, and an emerging capability that will drive loyalty: auto-replenishment.

As consumers purchase more items online – including groceries – firms like Amazon will be able to discern household-level purchasing patterns and the frequency with which those purchases are made, leading to more precise recommendations. The day is rapidly approaching when consumers will be able to order an entire list of grocery items with a single voice command, or respond with a simple “yes” to a recommendation for a seasonal item based on the time of year and prior purchases. With things like auto-replenishment, the grouping of purchases at set time periods will completely change the convenience and impulse game, and drive greater brand loyalty for those that can deliver.

Loyalty in the Online World

A recent PWC study found that almost 40 percent of consumers “shop less often” at retail stores, due to Amazon.com. Other research points to the fact that consumers tend to be more loyal to stores than brands, so you can imagine consumer loyalty coalescing around “stores” such as Amazon – as well as Walmart, with assistance from Google.

Loyalty programs in the past have primarily been about discounts, but in the future, they will be more about convenience and choice, driven by technology. And Amazon, thanks to Prime, already has a significant head start. There are now 80 million Prime subscribers in the United States, up from 58 million in 2016, and 75 percent of households with annual income of more than $112,000 are Prime subscribers. They spend almost double what non-Prime members spend ($1,300 per year versus $700) with Amazon.

But this isn't some Millennial-driven trend. Thirty-seven percent of Prime subscribers are more than 50 years old, and 62 percent are older than 40. It’s also not just about high-income households, as Prime adoption, according to Baird analyst Colin Sebastian, is now increasing the fastest among lower-income households.