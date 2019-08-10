Press enter to search
Close search

GMA CEO Warns G20 of U.S. Recycling ‘Mistakes’

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

GMA CEO Warns G20 of U.S. Recycling ‘Mistakes’

10/08/2019
GMA CEO Warns World Leaders of U.S. Recycling ‘Mistakes’ Geoff Freeman
GMA President and CEO Geoff Freeman spoke about recycling systems at the G20 Resource Efficiency Dialogue & Follow-up of Implementation Framework for Actions on Marine Plastic Litter

Appearing before the G20 Resource Efficiency Dialogue & Follow-up of Implementation Framework for Actions on Marine Plastic Litter on Oct. 8 in Tokyo, Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), told delegates not to repeat U.S. errors in their own efforts to create successful recycling systems.

GMA’s position is that the patchwork approach to recycling in the United States, which has thousands of unique recycling systems, has resulted in widespread consumer confusion and is a big reason for low recycling participation. Just 9% of recyclable plastics are actually recycled in the United States, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“Rather than one national system — or even state-by-state systems — the U.S. has chosen to approach recycling on a locality-by-locality basis which eliminates economies of scale and creates massive consumer confusion,” Freeman said in his address to delegates. “I encourage you to use your opportunity to learn from other mistakes and leapfrog to the solutions that empower consumers.”

He identified three key components of boosting packaging sustainability: (1) a committed consumer packaged goods industry working toward more sustainable packaging; (2) consumers who understand how and what to recycle; and (3) consistent recycling standards. Recent research from GMA found that only 4% of Americans believe that the current recycling system is easy to understand. 

“Make no mistake, if recycling fails, proposals to ban different types of packaging will increase,” asserted Freeman. “While bans are the wrong approach, so, too, is the current situation.”

The G20 consists of delegates from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union

Effective January 2020, GMA will become the Consumer Brands Association (CBA).

Also Worth Reading

Americans Confused by Recycling Policies: GMA

Consumers are trying to recycle more, but don’t understand what is recyclable

GMA to Rebrand as Consumer Brands Association

2020 name change signals ‘bold new agenda’

Albertsons Now Uses Recycled Prescription Bags

Albertsons Now Using Recycled Prescription Bags

Grocer says the change will save more than 5,000 trees annually

Tackling the Issue of Plastics

Aldi VP urges collaboration among industry players to reduce waste

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Trading Partners
Americans Confused by Recycling Policies: GMA
Grocery
Geoff Freeman to Become GMA President/CEO