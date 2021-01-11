Glow Up your Cheese Case with Tailored Insights and Marketing Support from Emmi Roth

With specialty cheese sales on the rise, now is the time to take a critical look at your cheese case. Are you doing everything you can to meet your shoppers’ needs? Emmi Roth can help make sure you’re taking advantage of this opportunity and more.

In this piece, our specialty cheese experts will share insights into consumer trends and provide innovative ideas for leveraging them into fresh new success in your stores. Take a look at how a little shelf care can make a big impression.