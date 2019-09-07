Glorioso's Italian Market Co-Founder Dies

Eddie Glorioso, co-founder of Milwaukee-based Glorioso's Italian Market, died on July 8 at the age of 95. Glorioso opened the grocery store in 1946 with his brother Joe, who passed away in 2013 at the age of 91.

Glorioso's Italian Market announced the passing of its beloved co-founder on social media, writing on Facebook:

"For those who knew him, he was a giant part of the grocery store, where he had a special gift of making people smile. He was larger than life and an icon of Brady Street. We cannot quantify the amount of spirit that he put into our community. We love you, Eddie."

Well wishes can be read from customers and loved ones alike on the company's Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as a post from his son, Joseph, who wrote, "The world gained another angel this morning. Those of you who knew our Father are aware of what a special man he was. Please keep him and our family in your thoughts and prayers."

Glorioso had retired at the age of 92.