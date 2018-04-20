Giant/Martin’s Launches Reduced-Emissions Program at Fuel Stations

Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets have joined forces with technology and service company GreenPrint to enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint through a transparent reduced-emissions program – said to be the first of its kind – at all 98 of the two Ahold Delhaize USA banners’ fuel stations.

When customers fill up their gas tanks, GreenPrint will neutralize their emissions up to 30 percent by investing in certified carbon-offset projects such as creating local greenscapes or tree plantings.

“We believe it is our responsibility to make a positive difference in the environment because it is the right thing to do, and we think the GreenPrint model is innovative, and frankly, pretty cool,” noted Manuel Haro, VP, strategy at Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant/Martin’s. “We see this as a game-changing program where we can directly address climate change as it is harmful to the local food system. Our ultimate goal is to be part of the solution that allows us to feed and bring families together for many years to come.”

Starting May 15, for every gallon of gas a customer pumps at a Giant/Martin’s fuel station, GreenPrint will mobilize a network of local volunteers who will proportionally conduct tree-planting and other carbon reduction projects to offset the emissions released. To ensure the program’s integrity, the company will provide real-time audited reporting showing details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments.