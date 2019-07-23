Press enter to search
Giant Food Adds Automated External Defibrillators Chain-Wide

07/23/2019
Giant Food Adds Automated External Defibrillators at All Stores
An automated external defibrillator

Giant Food has installed public access automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all 164 of its stores in Maryland; Virginia; Delaware; and Washington, D.C., as of June 30. The AEDs are located close to the front and middle of the stores.

Giant Food’s in-store pharmacists, as well as the chain’s managers and various store associates, are being or have been trained to use the AEDs in case of an emergency of sudden cardiac arrest.

To realize this project, the grocer worked with Gaithersburg, Md.-based Rescue One, a life safety training organization and independent distributor of AEDs and CPR training, and Waukesha, Wis.-based Cardiac Science Corp., which provides defibrillation equipment and ensures that AEDs are accessible and easy to use, while helping train staffers in their use.

“At Giant, we feel a duty of care to every customer who walks through our doors, so we are extremely proud to be adding AED devices to all of our stores,” said Paul Zvaleny, director of pharmacy operations at the Landover, Md.-based chain. “We recognize the importance of educating employees in the use of such life-saving equipment and are glad to be implementing the training across all locations.”

Giant Food employs about 20,000 associates. Included within its 164 stores are 154 full-service pharmacies. The banner’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

