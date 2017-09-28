Giant Eagle Honored by GreenChill Program

Through Giant Eagle’s participation in the GreenChill Partnership to reduce refrigeration emissions, the Pittsburgh-based grocer has received three awards from the program this past year, among them the 2016 Best Emission Rate for being the partner with the lowest refrigerant emission rate.

As well as this achievement, the company garnered Superior and Exceptional Goal Achievements in recognition of its meeting or exceeding its annual and stretch GreenChill refrigerant emission goals, respectively.

“Through dedication to exceptional refrigeration management, Giant Eagle is demonstrating what is possible in environmental protection and cost savings for the supermarket industry,” said Tom Land, manager of GreenChill Program, which is overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency. “Giant Eagle should be proud of what they have achieved.”

According to Giant Eagle, its best-in-class refrigerant-leak rate is the result of a refrigerant management strategy consisting of a dedicated internal team, a refrigerant leak-detection system with automated alerts, and a responsive refrigeration service provider.

“Operational sustainability is truly a strategic, company-wide initiative for us, and we’re pleased to have a refrigerant leak rate that well below the industry standard,” said Giant Eagle spokeswoman Jannah Jablonowski. “We greatly appreciate the value and expertise that our partnership with GreenChill brings to the table, and are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

Giant Eagle operates more than 410 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.