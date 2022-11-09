Getting Ready for EuroShop – The Premier Global Retail Trade Fair

From Feb. 26 to March 2, 2023, EuroShop, "The World’s No.1 Retail Trade Fair," will yet again bring together the international retail world and its partners at Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre in Germany. Like every three years, it will serve as the international highlight for the global retail sector in the coming year. After the last three challenging years, retailers are searching for contacts, opportunities and perspectives that only a global innovation and information platform like EuroShop can offer.

“Offline retail was hit hard by the COVID crisis. Now it’s time to act,” said Elke Moebius, director of EuroShop. “Many companies have used the lockdown months to re-think and re-design their sales areas and are investing in comprehensive remodeling projects. Here, EuroShop comes at precisely the right time.”

Physical retail stores have changed from being purely “places-to-shop” to “places-to-be.” Shoppers want to have a good time, enjoy culinary delights, meet friends, attend a reading and lots more. Shopping in a familiar atmosphere with personal assistance is, of course, still an integral part of the retail DNA but no longer exclusively. Flexible room design and pop-ups are trending just as much as are infotainment areas with interactive digital offerings. The metaverse is also in “the starting blocks” in retail.

These trends are reflected in EuroShop 2023, which will feature eight dimensions:

Shop Fitting & Store Design/Visual Merchandising (Halls 10, 11, 12)

Surfaces & Materials (Hall 13)

Lighting (Hall 9)

Foodservice Equipment (Hall 14)

Refrigeration & Energy Management (Halls 14, 15, 16, 17)

Retail Technology (Halls 4, 5, 6, 7a)

Retail Marketing (Halls 3, 4)

Expo (Hall 1)

Key Players On Board

The extensive list of renowned companies on the EuroShop exhibitors’ includes the following by category.

Shop Fitting, Store Design & Visual Merchandising

Atrezzo, Caddie SAS, DLV, Grottini, Hans Boodt Mannequins, HMY Group, Itab, Jab Josef Anstoetz, Je Modern-Expo, Kingsmen, Konrad Knoblauch, Mago, Mannequins Bonami, Schweizer Project, Tegometall, Uecge, Umdasch, and Wanzl.

Surfaces & Materials

3A Composites, Artstone Panel, EFKA, Forbo Flooring, Gerflor, Krion, Kronoplus, M. Kaindl, Röhm, Sibu, and Steel Color.

Lighting

Bäro, DWD, Hera, Imoon, L&S Italia, Ledxon, Lival Oy Ab, Molto Luce, Oktalite, Signify Netherlands, and Xal.

Foodservice Equipment

Debag, Fri-Jado, Hobart, MHS Schneidetechnik, MIWE, Rational, S.A.M. Kuchler, Ubert, Unox Deutschland, Welbilt Deutschland, and Wiesenheu.

Refrigeration & Energy Management

Arneg, Bitzer, Carel, CIAM, Criocabin, Danfoss, ebm-papst Mulfingen, Emerson Climate, Epta, Frost-Trol, ISA, Kaplanar, Luve Group, Pastorfrigor, Rehau, Schott, Viessmann, and Wurm.

Retail Technology

4POS, Adyen, Axis, Bizerba, Blue Yonder, Checkpoint, Cima, CPI Crane Payment Innovations, Diebold Nixdorf, DIGI Deutschland, Epson, GK Software, Glory, Hanshow, Honeywell, Mettler-Toledo, NCR, Nedap, Partner Tech Europe, POS Tuning, Pricer, Pyramid, SES Imagotag, Tomra, Toshiba, Tyco, Verifone, and Zebra.

Retail Marketing

Ameria, Holbox, Kendu In-Store, Kürten & Lechner, Moss, Oechsle Display, Ores Tanitim, Radio P.O.S., Scala, and VFK Renzel.

Expo & Event Marketing

ADEXPO, Aluvision, beMatrix, Duo Messesysteme, Fundus7, IFES, Kohlhaas, Memo Steel, Octanorm, Schendel & Pawlaczyk, and Spacecube.

The complete list of exhibitors is available online at www.euroshop-tradefair.com.

Supporting Events

EuroShop will also feature a unique lineup of side events, including the following.

Seven Stages

The seven stages are lecture and discussion forums with high-caliber speakers addressing latest developments, innovative trends, and best practice amidst the trade fair activities. Admission is free for all EuroShop visitors without pre-registration (simultaneously interpreted into German/English or in English only). All stages at a glance: Store Design Stage, Retail Designers’ Stage, Retail Technology Stage, Connected Retail Stage, Start-up Stage, Retail Marketing Stage and Expo & Event Stage.

EuroShop’s Special Areas

The Special Areas of EuroShop comprise various areas that offer free spaces for specialists, startups and the X, Y and Z Generations for ideas, visions and innovative products. Tried-and-tested EuroShop Special Areas include the Designers’ Village, the Start-up hub, POPAI Shop Global Village and IFES Global Village as well as the Italian Lighting Lounge.

“FoodInnovation” is the name of an international networking platform designed in a village-style where innovative suppliers of food solutions exchange with food retailers and foodservice providers. Arranged around a communicative market square the sector will find the complete spectrum of solutions: from convenience food and innovative food concepts to packaging and much more.

The “Future Urban Lab” presents and develops jointly with visitors new attractivity factors and visiting occasions for tomorrow’s cities. An interactive format with a high experience factor that provides impulses and inspirations for the entire industry.

The “Room4Senses” focuses on sensual perception. Students from the Technical School for Advertising Design Stuttgart reduce the sensorics of the trade fair audience to four senses at the Room4Senses. Here the sensual experiences and their potential use on, for instance, retail areas are analyzed.

The “Retail Ball Game” of the Düsseldorf University invites attendees to take a deep breath, reflect, seek orientation and play around with ideas. This open communication platform addresses challenges and solution approaches for retail of the coming years and focalizes a better and more open connection between a wide variety of disciplines in the urban sphere.

And the Winner Is…

The EuroShop Awards not only reflect the significance of EuroShop but above all honor outstanding achievements of the international retail community and related fields.

The renowned EuroShop Retail Design Awards will be presented for outstanding store concepts and store designs, as will the coveted Retail Technology Awards Europe (reta) for excellent IT and the science award of EHI for excellent scientific work. Furthermore, the Shop!/ POPAI D-A-CH Awards, the IFES Development & Innovation Award and the Exhibitor Magazine EuroShop Awards will be presented during EuroShop 2023.

EuroShop 2023 will be open daily to trade visitors on Feb. 26 to March 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. To register for the event, click here.