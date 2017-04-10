Gerrity's Launches Ecomm Platform

Pennsylvania independent Gerrity’s Supermarkets has launched an ecommerce service allowing for click-and-collect and delivery for grocery orders at all nine of its stores.

Created in partnership with Ithaca, N.Y.-based ecommerce technology provider Rosie, Gerrity’s Delivers serves 25 ZIP codes throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, making online shopping simpler and more enjoyable for customers in the region. Features such as “My Orders” enable customers to add an entire past order to their cart with a single click, while “My Favorites” gives shoppers the ability to prioritize items they purchase each time they shop. A barcode reader in the service’s iPhone app quickly scans and adds household items to the cart as well, saving time navigating grocery store aisles.

“The Rosie platform gives Gerrity’s the opportunity to leverage delivery logistics and time-saving software enhancements that other ecommerce providers do not offer,” said Joe Fasula, co-owner of Scranton, Pa.-based Gerrity’s. “Consumers today constantly feel time-starved. With Gerrity’s Delivers powered by Rosie, our customers can order online from their smartphone, Android or laptop while on a break at work, on the couch at night, or even in a doctor’s waiting room. Our goal is to have the easiest-to-use online shopping platform in the region.”

Home delivery will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pickup at stores will be available Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In July, C&S Wholesale Grocers first announced that it worked with seven of its retail partner banners, including Gerrity’s, to create customized ecommerce and omnichannel programs for their stores. The Keene, N.H.-based wholesaler partnered with Rosie to enable 3,000-plus C&S-supplied grocery stores nationwide to easily implement such programs at an affordable price.