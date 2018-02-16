Gelson's Completes 3 Store Remodels

Southern California grocer Gelson’s has announced the reopening of three locations – Del Mar, La Costa/Carlsbad and Rancho Mirage – to take place Feb. 19 to 25.

Each remodeled store will spotlight Gelson’s Grill with free samples and other samples throughout the week; a 30 percent off sale for six or more beer, wine or spirits products; and additional giveaways and specials to herald the improvements at each location. In terms of improvements:

Gelson’s Del Mar features new wine, craft beer and tapas bars, as well as a cold-pressed juice bar kiosk, Liquiteria; a seafood and sushi bar; a dining area adjacent to Gelson’s Kitchen where patrons can customize bowls with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients; a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and fresh salads and sandwiches.

Gelson’s La Costa/Carlsbad, now smaller and easier to shop, features new wine, craft beer and tapas bars; a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and fresh salads and sandwiches.

Gelson’s Rancho Mirage, also with a smaller, easier-to- shop footprint, features new wine, craft beer and tapas bars; a seafood and sushi bar; a dining area adjacent to Gelson’s Kitchen where patrons can customize bowls with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients; a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and fresh salads and sandwiches.

“We want our customers to have a relaxing, multi-sensory experience while shopping at Gelson’s,” said Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall. “Our aim is to continually create new experiences in our stores and to make them more beautiful, easy to move through, and enjoyable. We want Gelson’s to be a unique place where people can try exciting food concepts, have a drink in a social setting, and feel like a new culinary discovery is just around every corner.”

Encino, Calif.-based Gelson’s currently operates 27 specialty grocery stores in Southern California.