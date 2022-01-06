The Future of Stores: How to Transform the Shopper Experience with First-Party Data

The relationships between retailers, brands, and the consumers who buy their products have grown closer in recent years. Disruptions like supply chain shortages, shifts in consumer behavior, and the emergence of new shopping channels have required brands and retailers to change how they interact with consumers. When data flows freely through these relationships, retailers and brands can create a cohesive experience for the shopper.

The Future of Stores report explores how retailers and brand manufacturers are accessing first-party data, and how they can successfully apply that data to solve supply chain challenges and create an ideal shopper experience.