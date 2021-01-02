The Future of Retail is Modular

Explore how a modular approach to hardware setup allows you to keep your options open, and to make changes to your retail space, based on emerging consumer journey patterns. Modularity is not only key in adapting to emerging trends, it also gives you the flexibility to configure different journeys. If your retail network includes different types of store formats, you need a flexible platform approach that can support those formats. A modular platform approach offers more options and allows retailers to respond faster to short-term changes by adapting technology investments they’ve already made.