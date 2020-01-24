Fry's Food Stores Founder Dies at 92

Charles Fry, co-founder of Fry's Food Stores, passed away on Jan. 20, at the age of 92. Fry started the business in 1955 in Richmond, Calif., with his brother Donald, who passed away in 2006. Fry brought the chain to Arizona in 1960.

In 1972, Fry’s Food Stores merged with Dillons, and Fry became a member of the board of directors. Two and a half years later, he returned as president of all of Fry’s. He retired in 1983, the same year that Dillions merged with Kroger.

"The Kroger Co. and Fry’s Food Stores [are] saddened to hear of the recent passing of Charles “Chuck” Fry on Jan. 20, 2020," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's EVP and COO. "Chuck was a visionary in the grocery industry and an inspiration to those around him."

Fry passed away his sleep at his Paradise Valley, Ariz., home. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice Fry. They had three sons, John, Randy and Dave, who formed Fry's Electronics in 1985, and 10 grandchildren.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,769 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.