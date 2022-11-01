FreshRealm Forecasts Grocery Trends to Place on Your Radar for 2023

Brick and Mortar’s Return to Dominance: While there’s no doubt that consumers — and retailers — are taking an omnichannel approach to grocery shopping, the in-store experience matters, with nine in 10 households’ principal shoppers saying that they buy their groceries mostly in-store, according to an Advantage Sales study. In 2023, the in-store experience will matter even more, with groceries vying for share of basket by creating offerings focused on meal solutions for today’s busy consumers who are increasing their frequency of store visits.

The Great Lunch Debate: Consumers are going back to work, and many are taking a hybrid approach to going into the office. This shift creates a challenge and an opportunity for grocers to create meal solutions for consumers who want a quick meal solution that’s not curated at the drive-thru window. Grocers can gain an edge for this daypart with quick and easy ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat options, and branding will be huge to drive mindshare with shoppers.

