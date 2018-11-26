Foundation For Digital Transformation

A recent IT executive survey conducted by EnsembleIQ revealed that while consumer industries pay attention to digital transformation initiatives, they need to place equal importance on backend processes and tools to support digital transformation. These processes and tools include network readiness, cloud migration and information security. This report is a culmination of a global IT and line of business survey conducted by EIQ Research in partnership with Infovista. Its goal is to help readers understand the impact of new consumer expectations on applications, digital transformation and networking systems initiatives within retail, manufacturing and banking/finance industries.