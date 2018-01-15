Former Supervalu Boss Mike Jackson Joins Logile Advisory Board

Mike Jackson, former president and COO of Supervalu Inc., has joined the advisory board of Dallas-based workforce management solutions firm Logile.

During his career at the Minneapolis-based grocery wholesaler and retailer, Jackson held many key roles, including northwest regional president, SVP of retail food operations, EVP and president of retail food companies, and, finally, president/COO of Supervalu.

Jackson also took on numerous positions in his early career that included responsibilities in merchandising, operations and procurement, as well as managing several retail supermarkets, prior to joining Supervalu. Since his retirement from Supervalu in late 2009, Jackson has actively supported industry organizations and causes. He serves on the boards of Southern California-based grocery chain Northgate Gonzalez Markets and Maryland-based technology company iControl, and works for nonprofit organizations in central Florida, where he resides.

“Mike’s vast experience in retail organizations across a wide spectrum of successful formats and geographies is a great match for Logile’s commitment to support diverse business models across all retail formats and all forms of retailing,” said Purna Mishra, Logile’s founder and CEO. “His career demonstrates a commitment to excellence in retail differentiation that is critical to support a thought-leadership strategy when too many businesses are falling prey to an imitative catch-up approach in their operations and services.”

Jackson holds a degree in management and accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he's also a trustee. He also completed the Wharton School’s executive management program at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Mike’s expertise in retail and wholesale operations, and his extensive merchandising and operations savvy, will help propel Logile’s strategic expansion from WFM into related areas of retail operational planning and store operations management,” said Rick Schlenker, Logile’s EVP of sales and marketing. “Mike’s unique perspective and experience will help fuel Logile’s growth while ensuring we continue to provide exceptional solutions, services and support to all of our customers.”

“Logile’s incredibly strong solutions for forecasting, wall-to-wall task-based labor scheduling, task and incidence management, built on top of accurate labor standards and an enterprise labor model, is the foundation for success that I have been championing over the past several years," Jackson remarked. "Logile’s success with leading retailers -- having never lost a customer in their 13-year existence -- is echoed by what I hear from the industry, and is recognized in the latest RIS Leadership Board rankings. It is an easy decision for me to agree to join their advisory board. I look forward to offering my hand at helping them expand their solutions and to increase their reach across a broader spectrum of retailers.”





