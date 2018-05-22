Former Meijer President Symancyk is New PetSmart CEO

J.K. Symancyk, who was previously president of Meijer and also held various management roles at Walmart, has been named CEO of pet supplies chain PetSmart Inc.

Symancyk, who boasts more than a quarter-century of experience in retail, joins Phoenix-based PetSmart from Academy Sports + Outdoors (AS+O), a more than $4 billion omnichannel specialty retailer where he has been president and CEO since 2015. He came to that company after his tenure with Meijer.

Based on his experience, Symancyk plans to bring PetSmart expertise across all areas of retail, including merchandising, consumer brand marketing, proprietary brands, services and ecommerce. At AS+O, Symancyk focused on creating and implementing a new strategic growth plan and leading internal teams to improve organizational performance. At Meijer, he was responsible for leading all aspects of the $16 billion retailer. At Walmart and Sam’s Club, he was charged with various management- and merchandising-related duties.