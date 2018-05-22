Former Meijer President Symancyk is New PetSmart CEO
J.K. Symancyk, who was previously president of Meijer and also held various management roles at Walmart, has been named CEO of pet supplies chain PetSmart Inc.
Symancyk, who boasts more than a quarter-century of experience in retail, joins Phoenix-based PetSmart from Academy Sports + Outdoors (AS+O), a more than $4 billion omnichannel specialty retailer where he has been president and CEO since 2015. He came to that company after his tenure with Meijer.
Based on his experience, Symancyk plans to bring PetSmart expertise across all areas of retail, including merchandising, consumer brand marketing, proprietary brands, services and ecommerce. At AS+O, Symancyk focused on creating and implementing a new strategic growth plan and leading internal teams to improve organizational performance. At Meijer, he was responsible for leading all aspects of the $16 billion retailer. At Walmart and Sam’s Club, he was charged with various management- and merchandising-related duties.
“The board and I are confident that J.K. has the right qualities to lead PetSmart,” said Raymond Svider, managing partner at BC Partners and executive chairman of PetSmart. “J.K. has a 25-year track record as a proven leader, and has driven profitable growth in large multichannel consumer businesses. J.K. brings significant experience in managing complex retail operations, growing brands, improving operating performance and customer experience, and delivering results. We look forward to working with and supporting J.K. as he leads PetSmart forward on its transformational journey to be the most convenient, best-in-class pet retailer.”
“PetSmart is an iconic brand with a strong footprint in brick and mortar and digital," Symancyk said. "I am looking forward to working with the talented management team to grow the business and to continue to fulfill the mission to be the trusted partner to pets and pet parents. This is an exciting and dynamic time for retail, and we will work together to create additional opportunities for growth and deliver the best and most convenient experience for our customers and their pets across all of PetSmart’s channels.”