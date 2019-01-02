Former Hormel CEO Richard Knowlton Dies

Richard Knowlton, former chairman, president and CEO of Hormel Foods, has passed away. He was 86.

One of the most iconic and inspiring executives of the Austin, Minn.-based food processor, Knowlton served in many roles at the company for more than four decades, beginning full-time in 1954 following summers in high school and college working for the company.

Born June 9, 1932, in Austin, Knowlton graduated from the University of Colorado with a B.A. degree in 1954, right before joining Hormel as merchandising manager in Fremont, Neb., while serving two years as a U.S. Air Force intelligence officer. In April 1959, he transferred to Austin and was appointed manager of the Minnesota route car division.

He progressed into a number of roles at the Austin plant during the following years, including manager of route car division sales in 1963, route car division manager for the meat products division in 1967, and assistant manager – soon after general manager – of the plant in 1969.

Knowlton later became VP of the operations group and was elected to the board in 1974, becoming group VP of operations the following year. And four years later, in 1979, he became the new president and COO, moving into the CEO and chairman roles two years later, in 1981. He retired from those two roles in 1993 and 1995, respectively.