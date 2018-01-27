FMI Honors Grocery Leaders with Annual Awards

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) bestowed awards at its annual Midwinter Executive Conference to three industry leaders who demonstrate the commitment the food retail industry shares with people and communities.

Oscar Gonzalez, co-president and COO of Southern California’s Northgate Gonzalez Market, received FMI’s Robert B. Wegman Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. Jerry Garland, former president and CEO of Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc., was presented with the Sidney R. Rabb Award for Statesmanship. Irene Rosenfeld, chairman of Mondelez International, received the William H. Albers Award for Industry Relations.

The awards were presented Jan. 27 during FMI’s annual conference in Doral, Fla.

“Our industry is rooted in a commitment to people and communities. It shines through the food, the service and the support we provide,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin. “Visionaries who blazed new trails in their day established a noble legacy – a legacy that thrives and continues in the work of today’s esteemed industry leaders.”

Robert B. Wegman Award

This year’s 2018 award winner, Oscar Gonzalez, adds another chapter in the heritage of entrepreneurial leadership. Co-owner of Northgate Markets, the largest chain of Mexican supermarkets in the U.S., Gonzalez has further transformed the store. Today, Northgate Markets develops their own high-quality brands and the innovative business even touts departments specializing in technology to design and construction. And, under Gonzalez’s leadership, the company created programs focused on education, healthy eating options and community empowerment.