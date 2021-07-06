Five Truths About Grocery Retailing in a Post-COVID World

COVID-19 has made consumers more on board with online shopping than ever before, and many won’t go back to stores even when the pandemic is over. Grocery shoppers have also become more price-sensitive, as well as increasingly responsive to promotional offers. Additionally, consumers are now highly enamored with store brands and extremely likely to spend more money on groceries while decreasing the frequency of their visits to bricks-and-mortar stores. These are among truths uncovered in a recent study conducted by DemandTec and EnsembleIQ. Take a deep-dive into these truths—and the imperatives they create for grocery retailers.