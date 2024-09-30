Filippo Berio's Innovation Targets Pasta Sauce Category to Delight Shoppers

Some may think that a brand in existence for more than 150 years must have reinvented itself countless times to keep pace with the changing tastes and preferences of its consumers. For Filippo Berio, it’s not so much reinvention as a constant commitment to innovation.

Fans of the long-standing brand have come to recognize the image of Filippo Berio’s namesake, along with his signature, as a seal of quality. It’s that focus on uncompromised quality that has carried the brand through to today and that keeps the latest generation at the helm of Filippo Berio’s innovation strategy dedicated to delivering the exceptional caliber of products that are desired and expected.

Satisfying evolving preference with new pasta sauces

This summer, Filippo Berio introduced a robust line of premium pasta sauces, expanding its product portfolio to a new category and identifying major growth opportunities for the category, specifically among flavor segments and household penetration.

“We observed some compelling trends in consumer purchasing habits, particularly in buying pasta and sauces,” explained Dusan Kaljevic, CEO of Filippo Berio USA Ltd. “In 2023, for example, about 84% of U.S. households were buying dry pasta, but about 75% bought sauce. We believe that, for many, the available prepared options were inferior to the flavor style and authenticity of a homemade sauce. We took that as a challenge and set out to create homemade-tasting recipes that any cook would be proud to serve.”

When studying consumer buying behavior and developing a game plan to develop a new line of pasta sauces, Kaljevic and his team also considered the qualities that shoppers prize in their grocery selections. “Consumers are reading labels closely. They want to recognize the ingredients they see listed and feel good about what they’re feeding themselves and their families,” he said.

“Every main ingredient in our new pasta sauce line is something that could be found growing in an Italian garden,” added Marco De Feo, VP of marketing at Filippo Berio USA Ltd. “We found a way to capture the garden-fresh flavors of our high-quality ingredients without turning to shortcuts like preservatives, added sugars or artificial ingredients.”