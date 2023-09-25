Filippo Berio Innovations Improve Shopping Experience as Tastes Evolve
“Innovation” and extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) may seem an unorthodox combination, given that EVOO has been enjoyed for thousands of years. But for Filippo Berio, a 156-year-old Italian brand and one of the nation’s top-selling olive oil and pesto sauce companies, innovation is a matter of course. It’s how the brand remains relevant as times and preferences change and how it helps grocers do the same. Just one example is the brand’s newly expanded and refreshed EVOO product line.
Leveraging its master blenders and category expertise, Filippo Berio is innovating to deliver a greater range of flavor experiences and sizing options. Building on the success of its original 16.9-fluid-ounce EVOO portfolio — distinguished by a unique-to-category progression of flavor — Filippo Berio now offers ROBUSTO, DELICATO, ORGANIC and 100% ITALIANO Extra Virgin Olive Oil in 25.3-fluid ounce sustainable bottles with distinctive instructional labels that anticipate consumer questions and meet their evolving preferences.
Committed to Quality, From Inside Out
“At Filippo Berio, the difference is our ongoing commitment to quality, and we are always innovating toward what’s best for our valued consumers, retail partners and environment,” said Kaljevic. For the legendary brand, the quality of EVOO itself is of paramount importance, and the company’s master blenders are intent on selecting and blending olive oils with the best fruitiness, greatest balance and most persistent olfactory notes. As master blenders focus on their craft, Kaljevic and his team consider how to ensure quality elsewhere along the supply chain, including the bottles on grocers’ shelves.
In 2022, Filippo Berio was among the first olive oil companies to launch better-for-the-planet packaging made of 50% rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate). The bottles are ergonomic, require less energy to produce and are 100% recyclable, helping to reduce plastic waste and demand for new petrochemical resource extraction. They are relied upon for the newly expanded EVOO line and tick an important box for consumers: 52% of North American consumers seek sustainable packaging, and more than 60% think it’s important to buy products in planet-friendly packaging, as noted in the “2023 Green Buyers Report.”