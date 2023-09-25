Filippo Berio innovations improve shopping experience as tastes evolve

Filippo Berio Eases Shopping, Guides Usage

“Flavor and usage type are among the main drivers when choosing olive oil, according to recent market studies. Leveraging this, we seized the opportunity for further innovation in the category,” explained Dusan Kaljevic, CEO of Filippo Berio USA Ltd. “We’ve enhanced our packaging, maintaining the traditional Filippo Berio aesthetic while introducing clearer guidance on flavor profiles and usage, further helping consumers in their shopping and culinary journeys.”

Consumers are looking to grocery stores to help in how they live, shop and eat, according to an Accenture study. The study shows 59% of consumers want help with saving time and 61% want assistance with making grocery shopping easier, and one of Filippo Berio’s latest innovations addresses both needs all at once.

Filippo Berio’s refreshed EVOO labels draw from a new color palette to indicate the specific olive oil flavor profiles and recommended uses, enabling consumers to quickly recognize the brand’s trusted products and reach for the high-quality olive oil that suits their specific usage needs. Featuring eye-catching red, for example, the ROBUSTO variety has a bold, fruity flavor and a peppery finish ideal for marinating meat, drizzling vegetables and flavoring ice cream. In contrast, a calming blue identifies DELICATO, which offers a smooth, milder taste perfect for poaching fish, drizzling fresh fruit and making dips. Meanwhile, black denotes 100% ITALIANO, EVOO sourced entirely from Italy and a natural complement to Mediterranean dishes, given its slightly peppery and intensely fruity flavor.