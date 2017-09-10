Fairway Serves Up #TasteSwitzerland

All 15 of Fairway Market’s stores across the New York metropolitan area have launched a three-week promotion of exclusive Swiss specialty products available in the United States for the first time. Running through Oct. 26, #TasteSwitzerland features 17 vendors of Swiss foods and beverages, including chocolates, muesli, cheeses, fruit-based sweets, vegan soy-based pastas and sodas, with samplings held on the weekends. Following the promotion, the products will be listed for another six months on Fairway’s shelves.

Early this year, Switzerland Global Enterprise contacted more than 300 Swiss food and beverage companies, offering them support in expanding into the U.S. market. The organization joined forces with New York-based Fairway on a trip Switzerland in April, where they met with 40 companies. After a series of meetings, interviews and demos, Fairway Market and 17 companies teamed up to offer the #TasteSwitzerland promotion.

Fairway noted: "After thorough deliberation, we are proud to bring you 17 exciting brands: Edamama (pasta made from various beans); Milchmanufaktur Einsiedeln, Schweizer Alpkase, Real Swiss Cheese, (cheeses); Seiler Kaserei (raclette); Victorinox (cheese knives); La Conditoria (specialty cakes); Raber (preserves); Steiner Muhle (museli); Sandro Vanini (mostarda purées); Chocolat Stella Bernrain and Gysi (chocolates); Kagi Sohne (chocolate waffles); Jamailah (mustards); Fizzy Gazzose Ticinesi (specialty sparkling beverages); and Rivella (specialty soft drink). All products are now available on the shelves of your local Fairway Market."

Added the grocer: "One more exclusive product we are especially excited to bring you is Kasperskian, a fully sustainable caviar from the heart of the Swiss Alps. It is 100 percent pure without any preservatives or additives. The sturgeon from Kasperskian produce caviar naturally, not just once, but many times over a long and healthy life. Handcrafted and hand packed, the flavor is subtle and creamy with a lightly salty finish."

The promotion is backed by the Consulate General of Switzerland in New York and Switzerland Tourism, the latter of which is sponsoring a sweepstakes to win a trip to Switzerland for two.