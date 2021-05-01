Sponsored Content
Failure is not an Option: Winning with Shoppers in an Always on, Self-Service World
Shopper expectations only move in one direction — up! That will be the case again in 2021 following a year in which pandemic forces created a wide range of new behaviors. Foremost among these was rapid adoption of self-service experiences wherever possible during the shopper journey. Winning in such an environment has changed the rules of retail and now means that failure is not an option for mission-critical systems and equipment essential for executing a self-service first operational strategy.