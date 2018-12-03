Expo West: Showcase for Innovation and Passion

I’m always blown away by my visits to Natural Products Expo West every year in early March.

It’s not just all the companies that exhibit there – this year, more than 3,500 showcasing their wares at the Anaheim Convention Center. And it’s not just the people who attend – this year, more than 85,000 who passed through the annual expo right across the street from Disneyland in Southern California.

What impresses me most of all is the passion that drives the innovation on display there.

Certainly, most successful businesses are driven by a certain level of passion on the part of their creators. But in the natural and organic space, that passion seems to hit a whole other level, one that’s more about changing the world than merely selling the next big tasty food product.

And there was never a better time in history for that passion to take flight, as so many consumers share these folks’ interest in and commitment to cleaner eating and better stewardship of natural resources.

My visit to Expo West this year actually began a couple of days earlier and a few dozen miles away at grocery chain Bristol Farms’ newest store in the Los Angeles community of Woodland Hills (watch for a feature about this store in an upcoming issue of Progressive Grocer).

The store is designed around a “food hall” layout showcasing several fresh prepared concepts, enhanced natural and organic offerings, and a bounty of local products. In fact, the retailer acts as a product incubator of sorts, working with local purveyors to guide them along a path that may ultimately take their wares from Bristol Farms exclusives to items widely available at larger regional or even national retailers.