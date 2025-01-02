Executive Research: Streamlining Trade Collaboration Between Retailers & CPGs

Retailers and CPG manufacturers share a common goal: driving growth through consumer satisfaction. However, our research reveals a significant gap between ambition and capability. Many companies have yet to prioritize automating manual tasks and leveraging performance insights — key drivers that can enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and directly contribute to increased market share and profitability at the pace and scale required to stay competitive.

Initial findings indicate:

76% of manufacturers don’t feel they have a competitive advantage from their deal processing platform

59% of decision-makers are looking for more automation within their trade promotion software

62% of CPGs have plans to enhance automation and real-time tracking in 2025

Top challenges: Growing market share through performance insights Deciding what promotion will be effective Identifying product performance Improving automation of manual tasks



