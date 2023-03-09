Executive Q&A with Dusan Kaljevic, CEO, Filippo Berio USA

First, congratulations. We hope you’ve been able to ease into your position in these initial months.

Thank you. I stepped into the CEO role at a busy time for the olive oil industry. While many agricultural producers have long completed their harvests, olive growers were just reaching the end in January and even February, depending on the region. Now, as the last of the fruit is being squeezed, we are getting a more complete understanding of the yield and what it will mean for our brand and customers.

How does this harvest compare to previous years?

Unfortunately, the 2022-23 global harvest will be the lowest it’s been since records began, as drought conditions and extreme temperatures wreaked havoc on olive groves last year. Overall, we expect about 20% less final product reaching consumers. Fortunately, Filippo Berio has a large, reliable network of producers, and these relationships mean that we continue to access product that meets our quality specifications.

For the industry, what do you see as the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity?

In the near term, the greatest challenge we’re facing is navigating the higher costs that have resulted from this harvest season. In a typical year, the world’s producers achieve approximately 3.1 million metric tons, and this latest harvest is expected to deliver about 2.6 million-2.7 million. With less raw product, olive oil companies are experiencing higher costs across the rest of the supply chain, which will spill over to the prices consumers see in markets.

Although price is a challenge, we have an opportunity as an industry, especially in the U.S., to educate consumers about the value of olive oil. The health benefits associated with olive oil are compelling, and the industry as a whole can do a better and more coordinated job of communicating messages that support imported and domestic brands alike.