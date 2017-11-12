EPA Lauds Aldi for Environmental Efforts

Limited-assortment grocery chain Aldi has received the 2016-17 Best of the Best award from the Environmental Protection Agency's GreenChill Partnership for its use of cutting-edge, environmentally sustainable refrigeration systems in 34 of its stores.

As part of its capital investment of $5 billion in new and remodeled stores over the next five years, Aldi is increasing its stores’ environmentally friendly features. New and remodeled stores feature sustainable building materials and energy-saving LED lighting.

"Aldi is taking steps to reduce its environmental impact not only because our customers expect it, but because it is the right thing to do as a business," said Aaron Sumida, Aldi VP. "Partnerships like the one we share with GreenChill are critically important, as they enable us to work toward our goal of sustainable business operations. In switching to more environmentally friendly coolants, we strive to minimize the environmental impact of our refrigeration systems. This recognition from the GreenChill Partnership is a testament to our commitment."

Aldi, which is committed to continuing to reduce its refrigerant emissions, received its first GreenChill certification in 2015.

SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP

While the recognition typically goes to just one store, this year's award from GreenChill acknowledges a record 34 platinum-certified Aldi stores. Platinum certification, the highest level awarded by GreenChill, requires each store to meet very stringent criteria.

"Aldi deserves recognition for embracing GreenChill's environmental protection goals through its platinum-level certification of so many stores," said Tom Land, manager of EPA's GreenChill program. "Aldi is showing industry leadership through active participation in the GreenChill partnership and through certification of innovative refrigeration systems."

In addition to its GreenChill partnership, Aldi last year increased its number of stores with rooftop solar panels by more than 45 percent and will continue to grow its solar portfolio and use of green electricity. Further, Aldi has recycled nearly 100 percent of the cardboard, paper, plastic film and foil that it uses in its warehouses since 2012. Moreover, its new warehouses are constructed with sun shades and special glass to insulate and reduce heat from the sun.

GreenChill works with food retailers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. The Best of the Best achievement recognizes GreenChill-certified stores for demonstrating innovation in advanced refrigeration technology.

Batavia, Ill.-based Aldi operates nearly 1,700 U.S. stores in 35 states.