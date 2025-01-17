Empowering Grocery's Leaders of Tomorrow

Progressive Grocer is looking to celebrate exceptional innovators who are taking the lead in their companies and their communities, and using their skills to help the grocery industry transform for the future.

PG is now accepting nominations for its 2025 class of GenNext award winners.

The GenNext award honors young innovators and changemakers taking exceptional action in the fight to keep the essential industry of grocery thriving.

Do you know an innovator, disruptor or difference-maker having an impact on their organization, the industry and colleagues? Someone who possesses that “it” factor that is hard to describe but sets them apart as a next generation industry leader?

If so, please consider submitting a nomination for a GenNext award. This is a great opportunity to highlight the accomplishments of individuals who work for a retailer, supplier or service provider company in the food retail universe.

In the past, GenNext winners have demonstrated some, or all, of the following traits:

A high level of commitment to a career in the food retailing industry and the communities their company serves.

Innovative thinking and an ability to overcome challenges and capitalize on opportunities to serve shoppers more effectively.

An ability to inspire others through actions, accomplishments, leadership and vision.

A willingness to make an impact in the world beyond work through various types of community involvement.

Entries are limited to companies based in the United States and the deadline for submissions is April 14, 2025. Honorees will be recognized at Progressive Grocer's Grocery Impact conference on Nov. 5-7 in Orlando, Fla.