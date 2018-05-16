dunnhumby Acquires Aptaris

Customer data science company dunnhumby has acquired Aptaris Software, an enterprise marketing and promotions management provider. The acquisition is the culmination of a strategic partnership that embedded dunnhumby customer data science into the Aptaris solution, giving retailers what the companies describe as the only end-to-end promotions management platform in the market.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome the Aptaris team into the dunnhumby family after such a highly successful partnership,” said Guillaume Bacuvier, CEO of London-based dunnhumby. “This acquisition is a pivotal step for us in our goal to be the world’s leading customer data science company by enabling retailers around the globe to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their customers. We look forward to using our synergies and combined assets to take our customer data science platform to the next level of innovation, and deliver greater value for our clients.”

Used by such retailers as Associated Wholesale Grocers, Mitchell Grocery and Weis Markets, along with their suppliers, the platform combines dunnhumby’s customer data science-driven forecasting with Aptaris’ innovative workflow and vendor management. The easy-to-use, one-stop solution delivers better efficiencies at every stage of promotion management, including providing all the information necessary to plan, deliver and measure every promotion within merchant and vendor teams.

“I believe this is a great opportunity to bring together two companies so closely aligned so that all of our clients have the tools and insights they need to better compete and thrive in today’s data-driven economy,” noted Tom O’Reilly, CEO of Tampa, Fla.-based Aptaris, who is now a strategic consultant for dunnhumby. “I am looking forward to the next chapter of our new story.”

Aptaris’ chief technology officer, William Morrell; Krista Gettle, SVP of product management and delivery; and John O’Reilly, SVP of sales and marketing, will also hold key executive positions at dunnhumby.

Additionally, with the acquisition, dunnhumby gains a team and office in Rochester, N.Y.

Among dunnhumby’s clients are such iconic brands as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley’s, L’Oreal and Monoprix.