Driving Produce Sales with AvoIntel™
In today’s competitive grocery market, every decision counts. Retailers are seeking innovative ways to boost sales, attract new customers, and reduce shrink while maintaining profitability. Mission Produce, a global leader in the worldwide produce business, offers a game-changing solution: AvoIntel™, our proprietary data-driven intelligence service. AvoIntel is the engine behind Mission’s award-winning category management program, empowering retailers with actionable insights to elevate their avocado and mango programs for profitable growth.
The Power of AvoIntel™
AvoIntel is a comprehensive intelligence service designed to help retailers optimize category management. Powered by industry-leading market intelligence platforms, AvoIntel combines market trends, shopper behaviors and competitive insights to provide tailored recommendations that meet the unique needs of each retail partner.
At its core, AvoIntel enables retailers to answer three key questions:
- How can we best meet the needs of our shoppers?
- What opportunities do we have to grow sales?
- What strategies can maximize our profitability?
Because AvoIntel reveals opportunities, Mission Produce can provide solutions, enabling retailers to leverage data-backed strategies to deliver measurable results.
AvoIntel in Action
AvoIntel enables retailers to take a tailored approach to better serving their shoppers. With results worthy of three consecutive Progressive Grocer Category Captain Awards, Mission Produce has become a trusted partner in the produce aisle, known for category leadership. Here are a couple of examples from Mission’s proven track record in category growth:
- The Ripe Mango, a Retail Success:
Our AvoIntel insights show that if stores had more ripe mangoes available, 35% of mango shoppers would buy more mangoes!1 So, as masters in the art of ripening, Mission Produce partnered with one division of a national retailer to create a data-driven custom ripe mango program. In the six months after launching the program, the division’s household penetration and purchase frequency increased compared with its divisions without a custom ripe program!2 Is your interest piqued? Read the full case study here.
- A Profitable Product Mix:
During an AvoIntel category review for a regional retailer, Mission Produce noticed an opportunity to better meet the store’s shopper demand. We saw that the store’s shopper demographics over-indexed on large households that were turning to club stores for their shopping needs, so we recommended that the retailer complement their avocado products with our club-size pack, Mission Jumbos, to meet the needs of their store’s heavy avocado consumers. This new assortment strategy resulted in an average weekly sales increase of 33% of bag units sold!3
These are only a couple of the success stories that underscore the value AvoIntel brings to the table.
Staying Ahead of Trends
In addition to its hands-on services, Mission Produce keeps retailers informed of the latest industry developments through the AvoIntel blog and email newsletter. Each monthly issue provides timely updates on trends, innovations and opportunities in the avocado and mango categories, helping retailers stay agile and competitive in a fast-moving market. Retailers can explore the latest posts and subscribe for updates here.
Why Partner With Mission Produce?
Choosing Mission Produce means gaining access to a dedicated team of experts committed to your success. We work closely with retail partners to deliver customized solutions that align with their goals. Whether it’s increasing sales, attracting more shoppers or reducing shrink, Mission Produce and AvoIntel offer the tools and insights needed to thrive in a competitive market.
By leveraging AvoIntel, retailers have experienced a transformation of their avocado and mango categories into a growth engine, driving profitability and customer satisfaction. With Mission Produce, you’re not just getting the World’s Finest AvocadosTM and Mangos — you’re also gaining a partner in success.
Ready to Elevate Your Avocado Program?
To learn more about AvoIntel and how it can help your business, contact Mission Produce. Let’s work together to unlock new opportunities and take your category management to the next level: [email protected].
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business, known for pioneering advanced methods of producing, ripening and distributing Hass avocados and mangos year-round. Discover the Mission Advantage at www.missionproduce.com.
End Notes
- Online survey of 1,000 mango shoppers conducted on July 10, 2023
- Numerator Insights. January-December 2023
- Circana, masked retailer, four months ending Oct. 23, 2022