Driving Produce Sales with AvoIntel™

In today’s competitive grocery market, every decision counts. Retailers are seeking innovative ways to boost sales, attract new customers, and reduce shrink while maintaining profitability. Mission Produce, a global leader in the worldwide produce business, offers a game-changing solution: AvoIntel™, our proprietary data-driven intelligence service. AvoIntel is the engine behind Mission’s award-winning category management program, empowering retailers with actionable insights to elevate their avocado and mango programs for profitable growth.

The Power of AvoIntel™



AvoIntel is a comprehensive intelligence service designed to help retailers optimize category management. Powered by industry-leading market intelligence platforms, AvoIntel combines market trends, shopper behaviors and competitive insights to provide tailored recommendations that meet the unique needs of each retail partner.

At its core, AvoIntel enables retailers to answer three key questions:

How can we best meet the needs of our shoppers? What opportunities do we have to grow sales? What strategies can maximize our profitability?

Because AvoIntel reveals opportunities, Mission Produce can provide solutions, enabling retailers to leverage data-backed strategies to deliver measurable results.