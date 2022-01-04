Drive Bottom-Line Impact By Getting Data To Your Retail Frontline

Frontline workers have the unique opportunity to positively impact operations and customer experience on a daily basis, but most retailers are not giving these employees the insights they need to make better decisions.

So, how do you align the broad view of corporate with the day-to-day needs of frontline workers? Why should frontline workers and leadership teams buy into technology that enables insights to be surfaced at the frontline? And how do you integrate these insights to not be disruptive, but rather part of their daily workflows?

In this guide, experts working with retailers large and small have compiled their findings on how to surface data to the frontline in a way that actually impacts your bottom line.