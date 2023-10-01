For Domestic Violence Victims and Their Pets, We Aren’t Backing Down

More than 70% of women in domestic-violence shelters report that their abuser used their pet(s) as a means of manipulation and control. When survivors are ready to make the terrifying choice to leave, many face a cruel reality that only 17% of domestic-violence shelters accept pets, leaving them with an impossible choice – stay and endure abuse or leave their pet behind. It’s no wonder that nearly half of domestic abuse survivors delay leaving these traumatic, dangerous situations to protect a beloved pet who may very well be their main source of unconditional love and companionship.

That’s unacceptable. Several years ago, Purina committed to doing something about it. Our core belief that pets and people are better together isn’t simply a “feel-good” idea. In this instance, it can mean the difference between life and death.

In 2019, the Purple Leash Project was born. We partnered with Red Rover, a national nonprofit focused on this issue, to raise awareness and increase the number of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters in the United States, and we quickly got to work, advocating for survivors with pets and providing resources to make a difference. Since the Purple Leash Project was created, Purina has:

Helped 46 domestic-violence shelters become pet-friendly

Donated more than $1.2 million to the Purple Leash Project fund, offering grants for shelter upgrades

Created the PAWS Act Coalition in support of the Pets and Women Safety (PAWS) Act to advocate for federal resources

Reached our initial goal of ensuring there’s a pet-friendly domestic- violence shelter in all 50 states

But we aren’t stopping there. We’ve updated and extended our goal. By the end of 2025, we want to help ensure that at least 25% of domestic- violence shelters offer pet-friendly services. Because we fiercely believe that no survivor should have to choose between their own safety and the safety of their pet, we want to continue to fundamentally change the landscape of domestic-violence services for survivors with pets.

We can’t create this fundamental change alone. It requires additional awareness, support and advocacy – all of which you can play a role in as a retailer. Want to keep it simple? Finish this article and immediately share information about this program with your social media communities, using #PurpleLeashProject, or visit PurpleLeashProject.com to sign up for ongoing updates and ways to become an advocate.