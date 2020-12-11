Dollar Tree Launching Toy Drive for Military Kids

Dollar Tree is launching its 14th holiday toy drive for military children across the country.

The Holiday Toy Drive is an Operation Homefront program designed to ease financial burdens that often accompany the holiday season for junior- and mid-grade (E1-E6) service members and their families.

Shoppers can place the purchased toys into collection boxes at store checkout counters through Dec. 3. Operation Homefront volunteers will collect the toys to be distributed at the nonprofit’s nationwide holiday events and by on-base Family Readiness Groups. The annual partnership between Dollar Tree and Operation Homefront began in 2006.

“Our military families have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Dollar Tree’s unwavering commitment to our mission to help America’s military families who are struggling to make ends meet is greatly appreciated,” said Brig. Gen. (Ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president and CEO of San Antonio-based Operation Homefront. “The need for our highly valued Holiday Toy Drive program will be even more important this year, and we are thrilled to have the continued support of the entire Dollar Tree family and all their caring customers for a 14th season.”

In September, Dollar Tree reached an operational milestone: The retailer held a grand-opening ceremony for its 25th U.S. distribution center, this one in Rosenberg, Texas. The retailer also recently started shipping product from its 26th U.S. facility, in Ocala, Florida.

“Our two newest state-of-the-art distribution centers will enhance our supply-chain efficiencies by providing stores in the southeastern and southwestern states with essential products, at great values, for our customers,” said Michael Lech, Dollar Tree’s chief logistics officer. “Yesterday, we celebrated the creation of more than 400 jobs in the Rosenberg region, and our team is appreciative of the partnerships and support provided by the city of Rosenberg, Rosenberg Development Corp., Fort Bend Economic Development Council and Texas Workforce Solutions.”

The plans for the approximately $130 million investment in the Texas distribution center were disclosed in February 2019. The 1.2 million-square-foot facility will initially service Dollar Tree stores across a three-state region.

In late August, Dollar Tree reported that its revenue increased 9.4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, reaching $6.28 billion. The chain’s enterprise same-store sales increased 7.2%. Same-store sales for Family Dollar increased 11.6%, while Dollar Tree same-store sales increased 3.1%.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,288 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Feb. 1. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. Dollar Tree is No. 30 on The PG 2020, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Family Dollar is No. 32.