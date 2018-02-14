Dollar General Extends Nielsen Relationship

Dollar General has expanded its relationship with Nielsen to broaden the application of the market research firm’s insights and solutions to support Dollar General’s strategic initiatives and in-market activation.

Through the expansion, the Chicago-based firm will continue to be the sole measurement provider of the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based dollar chain’s account-level sales, trading areas and custom product hierarchy. The two have partnered for 14 years to support Dollar General’s most strategic merchandising and marketing initiatives that have driven the retailer's growth.

“We highly value our relationship with Nielsen and the work we do together to help Dollar General customers save time and money, every day,” said Jason Reiser, chief merchandising officer at Dollar General. “Through data-driven decisions, our work with Nielsen has allowed us to stay laser-focused on our business goals, turn information into action and fuel our success in today’s complex retail environment.”

Dollar General Corp. operates 14,321 stores in 44 states.