Dollar General Calls for Vendors

Dollar General is asking new suppliers and those that haven’t sold products to the retailer within the past 18 months to apply to attend its first-ever Innovation and Supplier Diversity Summit in April 2018. The goal of the event is to match potential new vendors with respective Dollar General buyers and category managers.

Suppliers must sell products in at least one of the following categories to be eligible to attend: beauty, personal care and over-the-counter/wellness, general merchandise/all nonfoods, and grocery.

Explaining that the upcoming event was “part of Dollar General’s continual commitment to provide quality products at everyday low prices to our diverse consumer base,” Jason Reiser, the company’s EVP and chief merchandising officer, noted: “Having the right products to best meet our customers’ needs is a foundational cornerstone at Dollar General. As such, we look forward to meeting with potential new vendors, learning about relevant products for our customers, and expanding the number of unique and specialized offerings available in our stores.”

Suppliers, companies and manufacturers can submit their product information online from Tuesday, Jan. 30 through end of day on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Those selected will pay a $500 participation fee and receive an email from Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) notifying them of the time, date and location of their meeting with a Dollar General merchandising team member.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 14,321 stores in 44 states.