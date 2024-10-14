Digitizing_the_Store_with_the_Consumer_in_Mind

Sponsored by Vestcom, an Avery Dennison Company

Technology promises to revolutionize brick and mortar, changing the way consumers shop and retailers operate. As retailers test different approaches to digitizing their stores, there are many considerations to ensure their investments pay off, none of which are more important than the impact on customer experience.

As the industry leader in shelf-edge media, Vestcom conducted pioneering research to help shape in-store digital strategies with the consumer in mind. In partnership with the Path to Purchase Institute, 1,000 consumers were surveyed to gather reactions, preferences, and the impact of ESLs and in-store digital screens, offering an emerging perspective to optimize digital engagement within the store environment.