Dietitians Pinpoint Top 10 Superfoods, More

According to the sixth annual national survey of registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) by Pollock Communications and the publication Today’s Dietitian, fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, tempeh, some pickle varieties, kimchi and miso dislodged seeds as the top superfood for 2018, signaling that in the coming year, shoppers will opt foods that boost gut health and overall well-being.

Rounding out the superfood top 10, the What’s Trending in Nutrition survey placed avocado in the No. 2 spot, followed by seeds, nuts, green tea, ancient grains, kale, exotic fruits, coconut products and salmon.

As for top eating trends, respondents chose clean-eating, plant-based and high-fat and -protein, extremely low-carb ketogenic regimes, while identifying low-fat, DASH and "Wheat Belly" diets as past their sell-by dates.

"The movement toward clean eating reflects a change in how consumers view food," observed Jenna A. Bell, SVP of Pollock Communications, a New York-based independent, full-service food, health and wellness public relations agency. "Consumers are searching for nutrition information and equating diet with overall well-being."

Noting the rising consumer interest in fermented foods, Bell pointed out that consumers have expanded their definition of wellness to encompass gut health and "are digging deeper for information about the food they eat and in this instance, finding out why yogurt, kefir or kimchi is so good for them."