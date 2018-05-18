Denise Morrison Out as CEO in Campbell Shakeup

Following four consecutive years of sales declines, Campbell Soup Co. revealed that CEO and Board Director Denise M. Morrison would retire with immediate effect on May 18. Assuming the role interim CEO is Keith R. McLoughlin, the former president and CEO of global household appliance manufacturer Electrolux AB and a Campbell board member since 2016.

McLoughlin will remain on the board to smooth the sudden leadership transition, while recently promoted COO Luca Mignini will devote his energies to integrating the newly acquired Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods companies and stabilizing the company’s U.S. soup business.