Delayed Restaurant Recovery Will Boost Retailers’ Sales

Food retailers were again the beneficiary of restaurant industry woes in June and are likely to see a similar boost in July as a flare up of COVID-19 has hindered operators’ efforts to fully re-open.

Customer transactions at major U.S. restaurant chains fell 13% in the week ending June 21 versus the same week a year ago, which is slightly softer than the 12% decline in the previous week, according to The NPD Group. The decline is a setback for the restaurant industry and marks the first time since the week ending April 12 that there has not been an improvement in the year-over-year trend, according to NPD.

The numbers are noteworthy and suggest food retailers were the likely beneficiary of the displaced demand, as was the case in March and April when restaurants were closed or severely restricted and Americans were forced to rediscover home cooking.