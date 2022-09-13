Decide to Ride Continues to Save Lives
Keeping with its commitment to creating a better world, Anheuser-Busch continues to support its Decide To Ride campaign.
To date, Anheuser-Busch and our wholesale partners have invested more than $1 billion to promote responsible drinking, including 3.8 million safe rides.
Most recently, the country’s leading brewer teamed with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and ridesharing platform Uber to combat alcohol-impaired driving during the summer months culminating with Labor Day.
The Decide to Ride campaign focuses on promoting behavior change by connecting with consumers before they even take that first sip – “ because you can’t drive drunk, if you don’t drive there.” Consumers who are aware of the campaign are over 40% more likely to use a ridesharing app to avoid alcohol-impaired driving, according to early internal campaign research developed by the coalition
The coalition leverages each partner's unique capabilities – A-B’s large consumer base, Uber's vast network and MADD's historic efforts and lifesaving influence – to encourage consumers to plan ahead and decide to ride. A-B builds on its decades-long alcohol industry leadership in anti-drunk driving outreach by mobilizing its network of more than 450 wholesalers nationwide to execute on-the-ground efforts in their communities.
Since the founding of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in 1980, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have been reduced by 52%. For the last decade, the number has remained around 10,000 annually. With MADD, Uber, and Anheuser-Busch joining forces, the coalition aims to take a fresh and innovative approach to reaching consumers before they even take their first sip in an effort to end alcohol-impaired driving fatalities and injuries, and advance tangible solutions to combat the problem.
Decide to Ride is just one of many facets of A-B’s blueprint to be more than a beer company—to be business partners, collaborators and community leaders working to make a difference around the corner and around the globe—to build a future with more cheers.