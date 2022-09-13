Decide to Ride Continues to Save Lives

The Decide to Ride campaign focuses on promoting behavior change by connecting with consumers before they even take that first sip – “ because you can’t drive drunk, if you don’t drive there.” Consumers who are aware of the campaign are over 40% more likely to use a ridesharing app to avoid alcohol-impaired driving, according to early internal campaign research developed by the coalition

The coalition leverages each partner's unique capabilities – A-B’s large consumer base, Uber's vast network and MADD's historic efforts and lifesaving influence – to encourage consumers to plan ahead and decide to ride. A-B builds on its decades-long alcohol industry leadership in anti-drunk driving outreach by mobilizing its network of more than 450 wholesalers nationwide to execute on-the-ground efforts in their communities.



Since the founding of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in 1980, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have been reduced by 52%. For the last decade, the number has remained around 10,000 annually. With MADD, Uber, and Anheuser-Busch joining forces, the coalition aims to take a fresh and innovative approach to reaching consumers before they even take their first sip in an effort to end alcohol-impaired driving fatalities and injuries, and advance tangible solutions to combat the problem.



Decide to Ride is just one of many facets of A-B’s blueprint to be more than a beer company—to be business partners, collaborators and community leaders working to make a difference around the corner and around the globe—to build a future with more cheers.