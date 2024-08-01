Countering_the_Looming_Threats_to _Plastic_Wrap

Many food manufacturers, processors, retailers and foodservice operators are rightfully concerned about plans to ban the most commonly used type of clear overwrap film for meat, poultry, seafood and produce in food retail today.

Fear of Phthalates

Recent reporting on phthalates, sometimes included in PVC additives, has sparked more interest in the popular overwrap film. Ortho-phthalates, often simply called “phthalates,” are chemicals used in some plastic products and most commonly in polyvinyl chloride plastics, also known as PVC or vinyl, to make the material soft and less brittle.

The FDA recently found that most phthalates are no longer used, and this month reiterated its denial of petitions to ban those that remain food contact authorized, citing a May 2022 decision to “amend its food additive regulations to no longer provide for most phthalates to be used in food contact applications because these uses have been abandoned by industry,” resulting in a reduction of authorized phthalates from nearly 30 types of phthalates down to nine, including those used in PVC.

The FDA currently allows nine phthalates in food contact applications (eight for use as plasticizers and one for use as a monomer) in the production of food contact polymers.

An Abundance of Caution

In California this May, however, the State Assembly passed a bill ( AB 2761 ) for the Reducing Toxics in Packaging Act, which includes a ban on the manufacture, sale or distribution of PVC packaging, beginning January 2026.

As the Los Angeles Daily News reported this May, “The bill was authored by Assemblymember Gregg Hart, D-Santa Barbara, and would ban PVC (polyvinyl chloride) in plastic packaging sold or distributed in the state.”

Although the reasons for California’s ban on PVC are unclear, it’s not the first to target the material for elimination and it isn’t likely to be the last. So far in 2024, three other states have introduced bills to restrict PVC in packaging: New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont.

Alternatives to PVC

“We know finding a solution can take time, but it’s possible to find a non-PVC overwrap that works great on high-speed or in-store equipment,” said Jerry Polsinelli, director of overwrap films at LK® Packaging. “We’ve followed closely how markets around the world have tried to address the same challenge and then built a non-PVC solution of our own.”

Already looking for non-PVC alternatives, more than 100 brands, including Target and Walmart, have signed the U.S. Plastics Pact to eliminate the use of PVC because it’s not easily reusable, recyclable or compostable. The leading alternative to PVC overwrap is recyclable, and has even shown to boost the shelf life of certain foods.

“We believe there is growing potential for these bans to negatively impact the supply chain, and therefore slow productivity for everyone, from packers to merchandisers,” said LK’s VP of food packaging, Matt Banghart. “We can help keep their operations efficient.”

Developers at LK Packaging have spent the past several years perfecting a polyethylene blend formulation (POF) called PreservaWrap ™, which may be the only overwrap film on the market to have achieved fully recyclable prequalification status through the Sustainable Packaging Coalition’s How2Recycle ® certification program.

Dr. Andrew Hurley, associate professor of packaging science at Clemson University, recently expressed delight with this option. “I’m glad to see a PE store-drop-off option in this sector!” he said. “As packaging regulations rapidly evolve, savvy brands prioritize selecting recyclable materials and clearly defining end-of-life plans for all product components, while many others scramble to react.”

Change Made Easy

LK claims to make switching from PVC easy, even for those having to scramble. PreservaWrap is not only recyclable, but “drop-in ready,” according to Processor Specialist Jay Gibson, “with no new procedures, no changeover to more expensive equipment or packaging formats, all helping to maintain the competitive cost per package that overwrap film continues to offer processors and retailers.”

The LK team shared that a few major retailers in the know have already made the switch to the PreservaWrap brand of polyethylene film – quite successfully on high-speed processing equipment – anticipating the coming tidal wave of demand for non-PVC.