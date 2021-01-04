Snacks are the ultimate basket builder, and unplanned purchases of snacks delight the shopper while lifting a grocer's sales. While the buy might be unplanned, it takes shopper-centric strategies to drive conversion. The Hershey Company uses its deep consumer insights to offer solutions for both consumers and retailers, from innovative new products to effective strike-zone planograms to touchpoints beyond traditional front-of-store areas. Sweeten the deal with the right category management mindset, pricing opportunities and merchandising pairings that deliver on the taste for unexpected treats and open more paths to purchase.