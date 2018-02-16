Competition Recognizes Analytics Startups Suitable for Potential Retailer Partnerships

The food retail industry has seen a number of retailers acquiring startups to better be able to compete in the rapidly changing and increasingly complex marketplace. Understanding this, RIS News and CGT (Consumer Goods Technology) – sister brands of Progressive Grocer – have launched the Genesis Awards, which will help retailers acquire startup attributes to match the competitive moves made by Target, Walmart and Amazon.

The awards will support and celebrate analytic technology startups, and recognize the winning entrant at the Retail and Consumer Goods Analytics Summit (RCAS) on April 25 in Chicago, in front of more than 200 senior-level executives from the largest and most influential retail and consumer goods companies in the world, including such food retailers and CPGs as Walmart, Coca-Cola, Hershey, Kimberly-Clark, Mondelez, PepsiCo, Wakefern Food Corp. and 7-Eleven, among other retailers and manufacturers.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for a startup to get exposure you literally can’t buy," says Albert Guffanti, brand director of CGT. “Our audience is extremely interested in groundbreaking developments in analytics, because the right tools can literally change a company’s future. Between the editorial coverage and the live presentations, it’s an opportunity startups should not pass up.”

The Genesis Awards winner will receive extensive editorial coverage in RIS News and CGT, which have a combined circulation of more than 88,000. In addition to a global press release and a high-profile pitch in front of summit attendees, the top startups will speak in a general session on closing day.

