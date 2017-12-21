Competing in the Age of Amazon: Profitable Category Diversification & Expansion Leveraging Customer Insight

The world of category management is going through considerable disruption. Category development and optimization processes have evolved from being a rigid top-down business model to one that is rapidly incorporating consumer insights and related trends such as understanding the shifting path-to-purchase, customer purchasing behavior and the impact on the shopping journey. In fact, it is with these changes that opportunity comes knocking, especially for grocery, mass merchants and hardline retailers.

Retailers and suppliers have the opportunity to tap into this category development and optimization opportunity window and emerge as the leaders in their respective categories and markets.

