A Clear Advantage in Packaging

Packaging of produce, bakery/deli and foodservice offerings can often determine whether consumers will purchase items. If the package appears not to be closed properly, there will be questions about freshness and sanitariness. If the package has condensation, this will not only obscure the view of the product, but will also affect the consumer’s opinion of its quality.

According to two companies, Milliken Chemical, in Spartanburg, S.C., and Cube Packaging, based in Aurora, Ontario, retailers are paying more attention to packaging because of these issues.

By collaborating on packaging that uses Cube’s NX UltraClear Polypropylene technology, the companies can meet the consumer need for shelf appeal, according to Zach Adams, Milliken’s global product line manager.

Since Cube’s food containers are injection-molded, they can go from freezer to microwave to dishwasher. The containers come in a variety of custom colors, sizes, shapes, embossed lid designs and In-Mold labels for brand exposure.

The durable, leakproof containers help ensure that food will go from store to table as prepared, according to Cube.