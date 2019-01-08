Clean Label Claims Driving Dollar Growth

For the first six months of 2019, unit growth of the Kitchen Cupboard™ clean label bakery line is up 23% versus the same time a year ago. The brand launched with just over 30 products and today boasts over 70 products.

Four new clean label coffee cakes are being added to the line in August. These cakes are part of our “Your Private Label” line. Each fully baked, 24 oz. thaw and serve/sell cake comes packaged in a craft box with newly designed, artisan-style flavor labels, which enable operators of retail and foodservice establishments alike to sell as their own private label brand. Flavors include cinnamon walnut, marble, lemon and blueberry.

Download the infographic to learn more about clean label claims, products and sales.