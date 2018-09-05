Cindy Jewell to Speak at Reception Honoring Women in Produce

Cindy Jewell, VP of marketing for California Giant Berry Farms, will be an honoree and featured speaker at the Reception Honoring Women in Produce to be held Tuesday, June 26 at United Fresh 2018, in Chicago. Tickets are required for the event.

The Reception Honoring Women in Produce is held each year in conjunction with the United Fresh convention and expo. The event recognizes the contributions of all women working in the produce industry, and selects one individual to share her personal experience of service. The featured speaker is selected from nominations submitted by United Fresh members across the industry. Nominations are evaluated by a committee of past honorees and United Fresh officers based on the candidate’s involvement in the industry, contributions to the industry, and inspiration for others working in the industry.

“Cindy’s strength and curiosity drive her to advance strategic marketing and communications innovation for every project she touches,” said United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. “She has worked tirelessly to stay engaged with the industry in order to harness her expertise and commitment to increasing consumption. We’re honored to have her leading the United Fresh board of directors this year and to also be able to celebrate her dedication with this honor.”

Prior to joining Giant Berry, Jewell was EVP at the California Strawberry Commission, where she worked for 19 years. At Watsonville-based California Giant, she is responsible for strategic planning, developing and executing all marketing and communications programs for the brand. Jewell is currently chairman of the United Fresh board of directors and sits on several industry committees.

Other women to be honored at the reception include: