Chris Testa Named President of UNFI

United Natural Foods Inc. named Chris Testa president as part of several organizational moves revealed by the Providence, R.I.-based wholesaler. Testa, whose most recent role was president of the Atlantic region, will oversee broadline natural, organic and specialty distribution business in the United States, Select Nutrition and E-Commerce as well Enterprise Sales and Service. In addition, Testa will continue to oversee branding and communications.

Sean Griffin will retire from his role as COO, effective Aug. 1, 2018, but will remain involved with the company as a strategic adviser.

"Sean's eight years of outstanding service at UNFI have been invaluable; he played a critical role in the development and success of our company," said Steve Spinner, president and CEO of UNFI. “He has been an amazing partner and mentor to many of our current leadership. In addition, he built a strong team that understands our business and can further drive our strategic plan and enable us to manage through operational challenges that come with our impressive growth. UNFI is better positioned for the future because of Sean's contributions.”

Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Information Officer Eric Dorne will assume the role of president of strategic business units. In this expanded role, Dorne will oversee Albert's Produce, Woodstock Farms and supplier relationship management, as well as continuing to oversee operations in Canada, Earth Origins Markets, customer care, risk safety and information technology.

Paul Green, who is currently president, Pacific region, was named chief supply chain officer. In this role, he will focus on driving standardized operational excellence across the company. Green will oversee the company’s supply chain function and its newly created warehouse automation group, in addition to transportation and real estate operations.