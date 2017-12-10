Chili’s Menu Gets Leaner

As mid-level casual dining chains continue to struggle in a fast casual-dominated world, many are trying to compete with meal deals, fast lunches and cocktails. Brinker International’s Chili’s concept has tried all of the above and now hopes that streamlining the menu will keep the brand relevant.

Eater.com reports that Chili’s leadership has edited out 50 menu items. According to the company’s own press release, “Over the years, like many bar and grill chains, Chili’s chased consumer trends, expanded the menu and tried to be all things to all guests, therefore compromising execution and resulting in a fuzzy food reputation.”

In addition to resisting the urge to follow every last food trend, Chili’s executives are pledging to improve the quality of core menu items. Earlier this decade, Domino’s proved that a quality-focused rebranding can right the ship; time will tell if quality will prevail over quantity for Chili’s too.

Grocerant-Ready Ideas: